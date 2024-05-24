US begins to review relations with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The United States is beginning to review bilateral relations with Georgia due to the law on foreign influence adopted in Tbilisi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, Trend reports.

The Secretary of State also noted that when considering relations between the two countries, the United States will take into account Georgia's actions when making decisions.

Blinken also said that the US will apply a visa restriction policy towards Georgia. According to him, this restriction “will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members.”