Coming months to be decisive for Georgia's EU membership - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the next few months will be decisive for Georgia's accession to the European Union, the US State Department said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Blinken congratulated the Georgian people on the occasion of Independence Day and noted the importance of the last “twelve months for the people of Georgia, including Georgia’s historic achievement of European Union candidate status.”

"The next several months will be pivotal in seeing this opportunity become real," US Secretary of State stressed.

He added that The United States will continue to strongly support the aspirations of the Georgian people for a Euro-Atlantic future. and called on the Georgian leadership "to take the steps necessary to move Georgia forward in the right direction".