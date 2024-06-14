US, Ukraine sign long-term security agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security agreement, Trend reports.

According to information, the agreement between Washington and Kiev was signed within the framework of the G7 summit held in Italy.

“The parties consider this agreement as a bridge to Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO,” the document says.

It is noted that the United States intends to provide support to Ukraine in connection with military products, intelligence information, military exercises and the development of the military-industrial complex.