Azerbaijan introduces new application rules for temporary residence permit

20 November 2019 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

New rules for receiving applications and documents for obtaining (extending) a temporary residence permit are being introduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Nov. 20 with reference to Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service.

In this regard, the Board of the Service introduced an amendment to the “Administrative Regulation on the Acceptance of Applications and Documents for Obtaining (Extending) a Temporary Residence Permit in Azerbaijan.”

In accordance with the amendment, the deadline for the execution of the electronic service for receiving applications and documents for obtaining (extending) a temporary residence permit won’t be 20 working days, but in accordance with the terms of fees stipulated by the “Law on State Duty.”

In accordance with the decision, fees for granting and extension of a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan to adult foreigners and stateless persons vary.

If the permit is issued or extended within 15 working days, it is necessary to pay a fee of 40 manat ($23.5) for it for a period of up to 3 months, 80 manat ($47.1) - up to 6 months, 160 manat ($94.2) - up to 1 year, 240 manat ($141.4) - up to 1.5 years, 320 manat ($188.6) - up to 2 years, 400 manat ($235.7) - up to 2.5 years and 480 manat ($282.9) - up to 3 years.

If the permit is issued or extended within 20 working days, it is necessary to pay a fee of 30 manat ($17.6) for it for a period of up to 3 months, 60 manat ($35.3) - up to 6 months, 120 manat ($70.7) - up to 1 year, 180 manat ($106) - up to 1.5 years, 240 manat ($141.4) - up to 2 years, 300 manat ($176.8) - up to 2.5 years and 360 manat ($212.2) - up to 3 years.

If the permit is issued or extended to underage foreigners and stateless persons within 15 working days, it is necessary to pay a fee of 25 manat ($14.7) for it for a period of up to 3 months, 50 manat ($29.4) - up to 6 months, 100 manat ($58.9) - up to 1 year, 150 manat ($88.4) - up to 1.5 years, 200 manat ($117.8) - up to 2 years, 250 manat ($147.3) - up to 2.5 years, and 300 manat ($176.8) - up to 3 years.

If the permit to persons of this category is issued or extended within 20 working days, it is necessary to pay a fee of 15 manat ($8.84) for it for a period of up to 3 months, 30 manat ($17.6) - up to 6 months, 60 manat ($35.3) - up to 1 year, 90 manat ($53) - up to 1.5 years, 120 manat ($70.7) - up to 2 years, 150 manat ($88.3) - up to 2.5 years and 180 manat ($106) - up to 3 years.

For the provision and extension of the temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan to foreigners and stateless persons, full-time students in universities, colleges and Azerbaijan’s general educational institutions a state duty of 60 manat ($35.3) has been established within 15 working days for a period of 1 year, 120 manat ($70.7) for 2 years, within 20 working days - 40 manat ($23.5) for a period of 1 year and 80 manat ($47.1) - for 2 years.

In addition, in connection with the issuance of permit to foreigners and stateless persons, a notarized consent of a family member or close relative is required, the presence of which is the basis for issuing a permit.

This decision has already entered into force since Nov. 16.

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 20)

