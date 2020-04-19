Peter Tase: Azerbaijan made outstanding progress in mitigating COVID-19 consequences

Azerbaijan 19 April 2020 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has made outstanding progress in the management of public health crisis and mitigating national emergency of global magnitude such as COVID-19, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

He note that the Azerbaijani government has taken effective measures in the fields of public health and national economy; it has employed the best human resources and medical personnel throughout the national hospitals and promoted financial policies in order to better manage and mitigate this international public health crisis.

“Azerbaijan, over the last three months, has emerged as the best nation - according to a number of indicators - in handling the public health plaque and for taking appropriate measures in addressing these challenging times. The government support towards the production economy, food industry and pharmaceutical enterprises has been fundamental so that the nation does not experience a brutal economic recession and avoid facing a growing level of unemployment,” said the US expert.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan has accomplished many policies in the public health sector, implemented a macro-economic strategy and embarked a successful road map to alleviate unemployment levels.

Tase noted that Azerbaijan has been much more effective, dynamic and agile in handling the ongoing public health pandemic.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the government of Azerbaijan has undertaken a series of positive measures that ensure constant operational mode among many strategic sectors of the national economy,” said the US expert.

“In this context the government has taken impeccable decisions to maintain the workforce in place and further motivate the private business leaders and food industry entrepreneurs. These labor measures must be commended by international organizations that conduct studies and international research in the fields of labor market, economic policies in times of crisis and for maintaining a stable aggregate demand in a free market economy,” he added.

Tase pointed out that these are decisions that will greatly benefit the Azerbaijani people and promote the national economy.

“The government welfare assistance provided to 600,000 citizens will ensure that the country is in a good shape over the second half of 2020,” he concluded.

