Azerbaijan confirms 97 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recover, 1 dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases, while 30 have recovered and 1

patient died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 2,519 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 1,650 have recovered, 32 people have died.

Currently, 837 people are undergoing treatment in special treatment hospitals, of which 33 are in severe health condition, 40 are of moderate severity, and the rest feel normal.

Over the past period, 193,411 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan.