Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO)

Azerbaijan 17 January 2021 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.17

Trend:

Servicemen of the Combined Arms Army will also take part in the Winter Exercises-2021 to be held in the Kars city of the fraternal Turkish Republic. The ceremony for departing the military personnel and military vehicle involved in the exercises to the place of the exercises was held, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

After the performance of the National Anthem, speaking at the departing ceremony, Major General Fazil Agalarov spoke about the developing Azerbaijani-Turkish military-technical cooperation, the importance of the joint military exercises held annually in Nakhchivan and Kars, the glorious victory of our Victorious Army in the Patriotic War and wished success to the units. who will take part in the Winter Exercises-2021.

After the speeches, the units involved in the exercises left the Nakhchivan city to move in the direction of the Sadarak border checkpoint. Our units crossed the Umid Bridge over the Araz River and continued to move towards the Kars city.

Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Image
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States
Brazilian healthcare watchdog declines request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine
Brazilian healthcare watchdog declines request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen Azerbaijan 16:21
Azerbaijan discloses main principles of vaccination against COVID-19 Society 16:21
Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies to be held (PHOTO/VİDEO) Azerbaijan 16:21
Azerbaijan confirms 845 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:18
Kazakhstan's Baikonur extends quarantine until Feb 1 Kazakhstan 16:00
Call for prayer sounded for first time at cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district previously occupied by Armenia (VIDEO) Society 15:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 17 Society 15:35
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters Other News 15:25
We are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands - Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO) Politics 14:44
Azerbaijan sends interstate statement against Armenia to European Court of Human Rights Politics 14:00
Georgia reports 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, 17 deaths Georgia 13:52
COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Turkey, TRNC braces for new lockdown Turkey 13:50
Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 vaccination strategy for 2021-2022 Society 13:09
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:05
Electricity supplies to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha begin Politics 12:59
Iran discloses number of contracts signed in industrial parks of Ardabil Province Business 12:58
Uzbekistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s Commodity, Raw Materials Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 12:58
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States Other News 12:56
Iran has means to restore oil extraction Oil&Gas 12:18
U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan launches ’30 Years Together’ campaign Kazakhstan 12:10
Brazilian healthcare watchdog declines request for emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine Other News 10:51
SOCAR bonds will again bring their owners $1.25 million Economy 10:12
Turkey's investments in natural gas supply reach $3B in 18 years Oil&Gas 09:35
EU would like new EPCA to enhance bilateral relations in Central Asia Business 09:30
Georgia to get first part of Covid vaccine in one month Georgia 09:16
AEOI issues statement in response to E3 Nuclear Program 09:10
Kazakhstan reports almost 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 09:05
U.S. state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests US 08:42
Argentina confirms first case of new variant of coronavirus Other News 08:08
Frankfurt airport terminal shut down over man threatening police Europe 07:33
Azerbaijani districts to be digitalized within Smart City project ICT 07:01
G7 summit to take place in UK’s Cornwall in June Europe 06:03
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports revealed Business 05:01
France's COVID-19 death toll tops 70,000 Europe 03:30
Fires in central Chile consume over 3,200 hectares Other News 02:14
2 IS militants killed, 6 arrested in Iraq Arab World 01:01
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 00:10
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 18 Oil&Gas 00:10
President Ilham Aliyev calls President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 16 January 23:43
WHO reports over 688,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 16 January 23:39
Tunisian PM appoints new ministers in sweeping cabinet reshuffle Arab World 16 January 23:00
Azerbaijani gymnasts awarded the title of "Honorary Master of Sports" Society 16 January 22:30
Thousands march in Vienna against coronavirus restrictions World 16 January 21:43
Uzbekistan's Bukhara oil refinery starts production of RON-95 gasoline under QuWatt brand Oil&Gas 16 January 21:09
Iran's SPGC reveals processing data of its first refinery Oil&Gas 16 January 20:29
Kazakhstan, Greece boost trade turnover year-on-year Business 16 January 20:26
Building materials price hikes may increase cost of projects in Georgia Construction 16 January 20:25
Serbia receives 1 mln Sinopharm vaccines from China Europe 16 January 20:03
Iran's Rasht-Caspian railway to stimulate development of production Construction 16 January 19:29
Over 110,000 health workers receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Istanbul Turkey 16 January 18:56
7 killed in helicopter crash in southern Philippines Other News 16 January 18:16
New footage from Azerbaijani Aghdam district's Shelli village issued (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 650 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 January 17:36
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 16 January 17:24
Georgian plans to vaccinate 60% of its population Georgia 16 January 17:01
Turkmenistan's MFA holds briefing dedicated to commissioning of infrastructure facilities (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 16 January 16:53
Kazakhstan reports big increase in revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 16 January 16:30
Preliminary cost of building pharmaceutical cluster in Tashkent revealed Uzbekistan 16 January 15:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 16 Society 16 January 15:00
Member of Turkey's coronavirus board assures efficacy of CoronaVac Turkey 16 January 14:54
Azerbaijan shares footage from Mirzajamally village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 14:39
Summary of Operational Headquarters' amendments to quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 16 January 14:21
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO) Other News 16 January 14:18
Nepal approves emergency use of Covishield vaccine manufactured in India Other News 16 January 14:13
COVID-19 infection rate falling in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 16 January 14:10
Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for Jan.16 Georgia 16 January 14:06
Iran's trade turnover with Turkmenistan decreases Business 16 January 13:46
Japan interested in creation JVs in Uzbekistan in production and services spheres Business 16 January 13:46
Details of agricultural products exported to Iraq via Iran's Mehran customs announced Business 16 January 13:38
Turkmenistan's Main State Service opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 16 January 13:33
Participation in funeral to be permitted via Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Call Center Society 16 January 13:30
Toughened quarantine in Azerbaijan turned out to be effective - President's assistant Society 16 January 13:30
Vaccination of people aged over 65 to begin on Feb. 1 - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 16 January 13:29
Storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccines being created in Azerbaijan's Shusha (UPDATE) Society 16 January 13:27
Nepal requests India for early provision of COVID-19 vaccines Other News 16 January 13:26
S Jaishankar attends sixth meeting of India-Nepal Joint Commission Other News 16 January 13:26
At 18 million, India has largest diaspora in the world: UN Other News 16 January 13:25
Azerbaijan to purchase vaccines via Fund for Combating COVID-19 Society 16 January 13:24
Baku subway, public transport not to work on weekends until quarantine ends Society 16 January 13:23
Azerbaijan reveals volume of imported Chinese Sinovac vaccine Society 16 January 13:22
Azerbaijan shares footage from liberated Hajikand village of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 January 13:22
Operational Headquarters of Azerbaijan talks international, domestic flights Society 16 January 13:07
Prime Minister Modi Launches pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive Other News 16 January 12:49
GM to invest C$1 billion in Canada plant to manufacture electric vans Other News 16 January 12:43
Azerbaijan to start vaccination from COVID-19 - Operational Headquarters Society 16 January 12:24
Barbershops and beauty salons in Azerbaijan to start working soon Society 16 January 12:24
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to EAEU countries Business 16 January 12:23
Review of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for Dec. 2020 Finance 16 January 12:22
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen Commodity Exchange for Dec. 2020 Finance 16 January 12:17
Iran's companies can offer technical services in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 16 January 12:16
Azerbaijan to resume activity of shopping centers, museums, barbershops Society 16 January 11:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 16 January 11:38
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 16 Uzbekistan 16 January 11:38
Ban on entry-exit to some cities, regions of Azerbaijan remains in force Society 16 January 11:38
Azerbaijan makes wearing face masks mandatory both indoor, outdoor Society 16 January 11:37
Public catering facilities in Azerbaijan to resume activity soon Society 16 January 11:13
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues Other News 16 January 11:09
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to transformer substations via tender Tenders 16 January 11:08
Azerbaijan softens toughened quarantine regime Society 16 January 11:02
Turkmenistan, IBRD sign protocol of negotiations on COVID-19 response draft Finance 16 January 10:57
All news