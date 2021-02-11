Azerbaijan's ANAMA continues to clear unexploded ordnance from liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) is carrying out operations to clear mines and unexploded ordnance from territories in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, Tartar districts and the city of Shusha, ANAMA told Trend.

“Demining continues at the sections where the Barda-Aghdam, Fuzuli-Zangilan-Agbend railway lines, the Fuzuli-Shusha, Sugovushan-Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu highway will pass. Profile work is being also carried out on the territory where high-voltage power lines will be installed in the direction of Fuzuli - Shusha, Aghdam district, the village of Sugovushan, Tartar district, and on sowing plots in Gubadly, Aghdam and Zangilan districts,” the Agency’s message reads.

Demining process and clearance of unexploded ordnance are carried out by manual demining, as well as with the use of special mechanical machines and mine detection dogs.

In the course of demining operations, which began on September 27, 2020, 15,075,602 square meters (1,507 ha) of the area was examined. Thus, 8,972 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as 6,569 items of unexploded ordnance were found and cleared.

The agency reminded that the liberated territories are full of mines, unexploded ordnance, explosive devices and explosives left over from the war. For security reasons, citizens are not allowed to enter these areas without special permission.