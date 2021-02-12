Azerbaijani police find many weapons, ordnances left by Armenian troops in Zangilan (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Measures to detect weapons and ordnances abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces continue in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

While serving in the territory of the village of Razdere, officers of the Zangilan Regional Police Department found weapons and ordnance left by the Armenian troops: 1 PKM machine gun, one RPG-7 grenade launcher and seven rounds for it, two 120-mm shells and eight shells for 82-mm mortars, 800 rounds of ammunition, 400 kilograms of explosives.

Moreover, the police officers found on the territory two PKM machine guns, 4 AK-74 assault rifles, 2,400 units of cartridges of various calibers, one RPG-7 grenade launcher, two shells, and one F-1 hand grenade, and handed over to their destination.

Besides, officers of the Aghdam Regional Police Department found in the liberated Gulluja village and seized 447 cartridges for a Kalashnikov assault rifle and communications equipment belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces.