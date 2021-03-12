Tank units of Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan hold training (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Tankers of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan demonstrate professionalism during the training conducted in the afternoon and at night, Trend reports on March 12 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the training with the tank units of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the main attention is paid to the improvement of the skills of personnel in hitting targets on the battlefield while using armored vehicles in difficult terrain.

The crews practice driving and shooting skills, overcome natural and artificial obstacles on the ground on armored vehicles, perform various maneuvers and shooting in training centers.

Following the plan, the crews perform practical tasks, namely, shooting, by using modern tank equipment, overcoming minefields and various obstacles during the training organized at night in difficult terrain and terms of limited visibility.