Police detain people who illegally enter Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavend

The officers of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district police department continue to take measures to suppress attempts made by people to enter the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, but not completely cleared of mines, Barda district group of the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend.

During the procedures carried out by the officers of the Khojavend District Police Department, four people who had illegally entered the territory of the district were detained.

During the investigation, it was revealed that these are residents of Beylagan district Turgut Asadov, Farid Mammadzade, Ali Mamishov, and Mohammed Abdullayev, who lives in the Russian Federation.

The measures stipulated by the legislation were taken against the abovementioned people and they were arrested for 10 days upon an administrative procedure.