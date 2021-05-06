Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

So far, 2,051 hectares of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation have been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Trend reports on May 6 referring to Idris Ismayilov, head of the department of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan.

“The territories around houses and household plots are being cleared of mines in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Aghdam, Tartar, Khojavend districts, Shusha city,” Ismayilov added. “Some 18,648 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized during these operations."

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.