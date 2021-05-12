Bayati Shiraz mugham performed on Jidir Plain in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

The cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha hosts the Khary Bulbul music festival on May 12, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva arrived at the Khary Bulbul music festival, organized at Jidir Plain in Shusha.
The "Khary Bulbul" festival in Shusha began from the performance of young khanende (mugham singer) Kanan Bayramli. Bayati Shiraz mugham was performed on Jidir Plain in Shusha.
Trend shows the video footage from the festival:
