Journalist Union of Azerbaijan sends appeal to int'l organizations on death of journalists in Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan 4 June 2021 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The Journalist Union of Azerbaijan has sent an appeal to international organizations regarding the death of media representatives in Kalbajar district while performing their duties, Trend reports on June 4.

The appeal was made to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the International Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech (IFEX), Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, ARTICLE 19, International Media Support (IMS), International Press Institute (IPI), European Federation of Journalists (EFJ).

“On June 4, 2021, Maharram Ibrahimov, a correspondent of the Azerbaijan State Information Agency (AZERTAC), and Siraj Abishov, a cameraman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company (AZTV), tragically died as a mine, planted by Armenia in the formerly occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, exploded. This unfortunate incident caused deep sorrow, grief, regret and anger among Azerbaijani journalists,” the appeal said.

“Various types of mines and other explosive devices previously planted by Armenia have resulted in the death and injury of more than 120 individuals, since the end of the second Karabakh War and the trilateral joint declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020,” the appeal said.

“Despite the removal of more than 35,000 mines, the number of mine casualties continues to rise,” the appeal said. “The tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov is an indubitable indication that the problem of mined areas also hinders the activities of journalists, creates restrictions and makes the profession a very risky activity. The employees of both media outlets were in Kalbajar with the sole purpose of fulfilling their professional duties.”

“The Republic of Armenia refuses to provide maps of mined areas,” the appeal said. “This does not just restrict journalistic activity in those areas, but also prevents the return of IDP families, who were forcibly separated from their native lands as a result of the Armenian occupation.”

“We would like international organizations, in particular, influential organizations in the field of journalism, to express their firm and principled position on the issue,” the appeal said. “We believe that their decisive response and condemnation could deter Armenia from its present anti-human position.”

“We call on our colleagues abroad to react seriously to this fact and to put pressure on the Republic of Armenia to provide the maps of mined areas,” the appeal said.

Tags:
