Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss issues of co-op in field of human resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev and president of the Human Resources Office of the Presidency of the Turkish Republic Salim Atay discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of human resources, Trend reports on June 17 with reference to the ministry.

The sides exchanged the views on the possibilities of cooperation in the development of human resources aimed at promoting innovations in Azerbaijan.

Atay is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

