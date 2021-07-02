Media organizations misusing financial aid to be suspended - Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Financial aid to the media subjects not using for its intended purpose will be suspended, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at a press conference held on July 2, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, along with the editorial offices of newspapers, financial support will be provided to their websites.

“The allocated funds will be controlled. Our goal is to achieve the economic independence of the media. However, the aid will be suspended if the monitoring will establish its misuse,” he added.