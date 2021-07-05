Explosion in Caspian Sea displays signs of mud volcano eruption - Seismological Service
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5
Trend:
The phenomenon in the Caspian Sea has signs of a mud volcano eruption, Director General of the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Gurban Yetirmishli said, Trend reports.
According to him, similar phenomena have happened in the Caspian Sea before: "There are signs of a mud volcano erupting. An investigation is underway. "
