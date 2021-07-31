Data on environmental damage to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Jabrayil districts transferred to Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Materials of the investigation on damage inflicted on the environment and natural resources of Azerbaijan's Zangilan and Jabrayil districts were transferred to the General Prosecutor's Office for a legal assessment, Trend reports on July 31.

This information was delivered by participants of a regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centrally resolving issues in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war]

According to the participants, along with the above, certificate on the Fuzuli district is being prepared.

The meeting participants also stressed that in order to prepare general plans of cities and settlements in the liberated territories, aerial photographs of an area of more than 187 square kilometers were made using drones in the cities of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Gubadly, villages of these districts and the village of Hadrut (Khojavand district).

Besides, orthophoto maps and digital topographic maps on a scale of 1:1000 and 1:2000 were prepared and submitted to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.