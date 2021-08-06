Azerbaijan announces commissioning second highway to Shusha city in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

The construction of the second highway to Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] will be completed in 2024, Deputy Head of the Main Department for Operation and Repair of Roads under the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Hidayat Rustamov said at a briefing on the results of the first half of 2021 and the upcoming tasks, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Rustamov, this highway of the 1st technical category will start from the 157-km section of the M-6 Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghbend-Zangezur road.

Its length will be 81.6 kilometers. It will have four and six lanes in different sections.

The agency’s representative noted that thanks to the construction of bridges and tunnels, high-speed traffic on the road will be provided.

This highway will be 20.3 kilometers shorter than the Victory Road [being built in parallel], he added.