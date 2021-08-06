Azerbaijan building new alternative road in Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A new alternative road is being built in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district without entering Lachin city, Deputy Head of the Main Department for Operation and Repair of Roads of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Idayat Rustamov said at a briefing on the results of the first half of 2021 and the further tasks, Trend reports on Aug. 6.

“Presently, the road to Lachin city is under the control of Russian peacekeepers,” Rustamov said.

“We have begun construction of a road to bypass the city for this reason and to ensure the convenient movement,” deputy head added. “Its length will reach about 80 kilometers. Besides local companies, Turkish firms are also involved in the work.”

“The Turkish companies are involved in the construction of 372 kilometers of roads in Karabakh region, while local companies are involved in the construction of 282 kilometers of roads,” deputy head added. “A total of about 4,700 people are involved in the construction and reconstruction of roads in Karabakh region.”