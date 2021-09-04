Azerbaijan restricts visits museums and galleries only to those with COVID-19 passport - ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
Trend:
By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, from September 1, the services of catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers can only be used by persons with a COVID passport, Culture Ministry told Trend.
This rule applies to museums and galleries subordinate to the department.
Entrance is also allowed for persons vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who claimed more medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
ICIEC signs Landmark Facultative Reinsurance Agreement with Saudi Eximbank to support export development and FDI inflows
COVID-19 hardships and rising demand for infrastructure increase importance and relevance of PPPs in resource mobilization as ICIEC member countries seek to build back better
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games