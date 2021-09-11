Cabinet of Ministers defines order of pedestrian entrance to Azerbaijan via state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed decision defining the order of the pedestrian crossing of the state border to enter the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, when crossing the state border on foot into the territory of Azerbaijan, border and customs control in relation to citizens will be carried out as following:

- Border guard authorities will ensure that citizens cross the territory of the checkpoint across the state border;

- Border guard authorities will organize an inspection in order to check the presence of radioactive substances;

- Border control of those crossing the state border will be carried out by border guards in special premises for foreigners and stateless persons and citizens of Azerbaijan;

- Execution, registration and verification of documents of persons crossing the state border by border guards will be carried out through an interdepartmental automated information retrieval system;

- Customs control will be carried out by customs authorities in specially designated places using the requirements of the ‘Green Corridor’ and ‘Red Corridor’ clearance systems at the end of border control;

- Crossing the border line of the ‘Green Corridor’ will be equivalent to verbal statement about the absence of goods that are subject to declaration. When crossing the border line of the ‘Red Corridor’, the appropriate registration of goods will be carried out in the Unified Automated Management System of Customs Authorities with the issuance of a simplified declaration provided for by legislation;

- Luggage and personal belongings will be subject to customs control using X-ray equipment installed at the crossings, and the citizens themselves are subject to metal detectors and other technical means of control.

