No Azerbaijani citizens among victims of armed incident in Russia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among those killed in the armed incident that recently took place in Russian Perm city, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend.

According to Abdullayeva, no information has been received that there are citizens of Azerbaijan among the killed and wounded.

"The issue is under the control of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia," she added.

On the morning of September 20, an armed incident took place at the Perm State University, as a result of which at least six people died, and another 28 people were injured. The shooter was neutralized by a traffic police officer who arrived at the place of the incident.