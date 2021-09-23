Azerbaijan appoints director of famous singer Bulbul's house museum in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Fakhraddin Hajibayli was appointed director of the house-museum of famous Azerbaijani singer Bulbul in Shusha city, the Ministry of Culture told Trend on Sept.23.

The relevant order was signed by the head of the ministry Anar Karimov.

The opening of the house-museum of People's Artist Bulbul, who made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani musical culture and played an important role in the formation of a professional vocal school, after restoration took place in Shusha on August 29, 2021.