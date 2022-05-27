Military Prosecution Office of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam conducting investigation of mine explosion injuring serviceman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Military Prosecution Office of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region launched an investigation in connection with the fact that serviceman of the Internal Troops was injured following a mine explosion, the office’s press service told Trend.

The Military Prosecution Office of Aghdam received information that a long-term Azerbaijani serviceman of the Internal Troops, sergeant Azizagha Umarov was injured following a mine explosion in the region, on May 27, press service said.

The prosecutor's office conducted an inspection of the scene, based on the information received, confiscated items essential to the case as material evidence, and received the necessary explanations, the press service noted.

Appropriate examinations have also been appointed, other necessary actions have been taken, and press service added.

Presently, the Military Prosecution Office of Aghdam is investigating this fact. All necessary measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law, including a legal assessment of what happened, the press service said.