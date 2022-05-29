Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots make demonstrative joint flights onboard different aircraft (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival held in Baku aroused great interest among the audience, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the festival, Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots made demonstrative joint flights onboard different aircraft. The audience applauded the difficult aerobatic maneuvers performed by the military pilots of the two fraternal countries.

Moreover, the Naval special forces on boats thrilled the audience. The special forces` maneuvers on rigid-hulled boats with airbags aimed for coastal operations were of great interest to the audience.

It should be noted that the pavilion allocated to the Ministry of Defense as part of the festival demonstrated modern military-technical and other equipment available in the Air Force, the Land Forces, engineering troops, and communications units.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

