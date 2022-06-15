Winners of MiniBoss Business School Baku national championship announced (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. National championship of MiniBoss Business School Baku was held in Azerbaijan on June 15, Trend reports.

The championship featured projects of children and teenagers aged 6-17 in various spheres, including engineering, art, cooking, ceramics and others. A total of 12 teams presented their projects to the jury, which consisted of public figures, business and investment experts.

Within the championship the team members spoke about their projects, ideas for their creation, target audience and implementation opportunities. They also displayed leadership qualities, public speaking skills, entrepreneurial, managerial and creative abilities, answering questions of jury members about their projects. In turn, the jury members gave the teams valuable recommendations on doing business, focusing on various areas of project implementation.

Founder of MiniBoss Business School Baku Narmina Hasanova noted that the national championship among young startups in the age category of 6-17 years is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

"Young participants presented their innovative and creative ideas at the startup forum held in Baku, in April this year. Twelve teams participated in startup forum, and jury, with support of sponsors, granted them with funds, minimum amount of which was 400 manat ($235), and the maximum was 5,000 manat ($2941)," she said.

"Some participants demonstrated their products and then presented them at various sales centers during the start-up forum. The national championship held today was of a competitive nature. The team that won the championship got the opportunity to take part in International Championship," Hasanova added.

Director of MiniBoss Business School Baku Elman Aliyev noted that in the first year of Azerbaijan's participation in the International MiniBoss Business School Championship, representatives of Azerbaijan took third place, which is a fairly good result for the first year of participation.

Teams of MiniBoss Business School Baku, also other public and private schools of Baku city, took part in the national championship organized today.

According to the results of jury voting, ‘Smart Carbon’ team took the first place in national championship with a score of 642 points, the ‘Infanimals’ team took the second place (590 points), and the ‘Pastyllicous’ team took the third place (559 points). The winners were awarded championship cups.

All participants were awarded certificates and gifts.

MiniBoss Business School Baku is a business school for children and teenagers. MiniBoss Business School Baku teaches leadership, responsibility for own business and team, along with business knowledge. Children develop the ability to think creatively due to classes at MiniBoss Business School Baku. Children also get opportunity to implement ideas in form of a startup and then present finished product.