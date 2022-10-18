UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The newly appointed Ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared a video congratulation on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

“Today is a truly remarkable day in the history of Azerbaijan. 31 years ago Azerbaijan regained its independence. This beautiful country lived under the rule of the USSR for 70 years, but despite this, it preserved its culture and values,” the message said.

As the ambassador noted, Britain has been with Azerbaijan since the day Azerbaijan regained its independence.

“For the past 30 years, we have been cooperating in different areas such as culture, economy, environment, education, energy and many others. This cooperation is expanding every year, and the friendship between our countries and people is getting stronger. I congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on its Restoration of Independence Day,” Auld said.

