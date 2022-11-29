Nar supports NETTY 2022 as its main partner

With the view to contribute to the development of information and communication technology, Nar gave another boost to NETTY National Internet Award this year. Amid the contest announced by NETTY, the jury annually evaluates projects in the Azerbaijani segment of the global network and awards the best IT projects, major web resources and IT professionals in Azerbaijan.

Those who want to join the contest may submit the applications in seven nominations subdivided into three categories. Within the frames of the contest the best resources will be named in following nominations: “State and Society”, “Economy and Business”, “Finance and Banks”, “Science, Education and Innovation”, “Health, Sports and Tourism”, “Information and News”, “Culture, Art and Creativity”. Applications for participation are registered on netty.az. The deadline is November 30.

It should be noted that this year too the competition is held with the main partnership Nar. Nar supports the development of the local IT field in Azerbaijan and the implementation of various innovative projects as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. The mobile operator adheres to its customer-centric strategy, providing excellent service at an affordable price.