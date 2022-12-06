Huawei opens IT Academy at Baku Higher Oil School

SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Chinese company Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of Huawei IT Academy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed satisfaction that Huawei, one of the world's leading telecommunications companies, was establishing this academy for the first time in Azerbaijan at Baku Higher Oil School. The rector said that Huawei IT Academy will conduct online training of various IT modules for teachers and students, and that BHOS students will have the opportunity to participate in this training free of charge.

“Baku Higher Oil School has been cooperating with Huawei since 2019. As part of this cooperation, Huawei has provided BHOS with equipment that can be used to set up a computer network laboratory. Our students successfully participate in competitions and projects held by Huawei, and win prizes. One such project is the Fifth “Seeds for the Future” Program organized online by Huawei. Students from nearly 500 universities in more than 130 countries participated in this program. 30 students from Azerbaijan took part in the project, 15 of them were BHOS students. Huawei IT Academy is a new stage in the development of our successful cooperation.”

Speaking at the event, General Director of Huawei Technologies Azerbaijan LLC, David Shu, said that effective cooperation has been established with Baku Higher Oil School, adding that with the signing of this document, cooperation will be further developed. He noted that more than 1900 Huawei IT Academies operate in different countries of the world and that BHOS is the first partner in Azerbaijan in this direction.

“Huawei IT Academy will function for the first time in Azerbaijan at Baku Higher Oil School.”

Then, Director General for Azerbaijan David Shu presented BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov with a certificate on the establishment of Huawei IT Academy.

3rd year students of the BHOS Information Security Department Roman Tolstosheev and Aytaj Kazimli, who had made it to the semi-finals of the 71st Huawei IT Contest, also spoke at the ceremony. They talked about the benefits of Huawei IT Academy for students and encouraged their peers to actively participate in the programs of the academy.