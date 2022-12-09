France loses its role as mediator in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations for years to come - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. France has lost its role as a mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia for years to come, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in his article about a one-sided, biased anti-Azerbaijani resolution recently adopted by The National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, Trend reports.

Taking a closer look at this piece of paper, one can say that French parliamentarians have no understanding of international relations or international law because, having succumbed to collective psychosis and bought into the generous donations of the Armenian diaspora, they had adopted an illiterate document that is contrary to the French Constitution, he noted.

“The resolutions state that both houses of parliament demand that the French government immediately recognize the independence of a geographically unknown "Artsakh", condemn the Azerbaijani "invasion" of Armenia (whose borders are uncertain), demand respect for the ceasefire under the Trilateral Statement of 10 November 2020, propose sanctions against Azerbaijan and provide military assistance to the new ally,” he explained.

As Mirzazade rightly pointed out, the resolutions themselves are the epitome of self-governance and double standards, for which the French parliamentarians advocate, sticking their noses into other people's business and going to extremes for the sake of their donations from the Armenian diaspora.

“Of course, Azerbaijan does not care about resolutions of French MPs, who for nothing are just content to compete in Turkophobia and Islamophobia. However, with this the French parliament has finally put an end to any possible mediation by France in a peace settlement, as under international law a mediator must be neutral and impartial,” Mirzazade noted.

For nearly 24 years France pretended to be an impartial mediator, although secretly the French co-chairs always supported Armenia and in fact acted as pro bono lawyers for the Armenian side. The outbreak of the Second Karabakh War finally unmasked France, which stopped creating the appearance of neutrality and openly sided with Armenia.

According to the ambassador, despite the fact that the Azerbaijani leadership did not complicate relations with France and tried to resolve the problems through diplomatic channels, suggesting a fresh start, the French government did not accept this sign of goodwill from the Azerbaijani side and continued to escalate tensions in bilateral relations.

In his article Mirzazade reminded that, back in 2020, immediately after the end of the Second Karabakh War and the capitulation of Armenia, in violation of all international obligations and international law, both chambers of the French Parliament adopted a resolution demanding the recognition of the "Artsakh" separatists, which is an open encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Now the Parliament of France, again ignoring international law and all earlier documents voted by the French Republic (which is impossible in principle because the law is not retroactive), openly takes the side of Armenia and adopts an illiterate document that has no legal right.

“Without going into the details of the nonsense written there, we can say that the French parliamentarians simply did not understand that by making unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan and demanding recognition of the non-existent "Nagorno Karabakh" independence, they themselves drove the last nail into the coffin of the Minsk Group. After this decision, any peace initiatives by France are no longer relevant for Azerbaijan, as such documents leave no chance for such an engaged Armenian mediator to be acceptable. French politicians made their choice by choosing the false path of support for separatism and neocolonialism, which sooner or later will hit France so hard that it will not be enough. With its decisions and actions, the French side caused irreparable damage to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, as well as to the image of France in the eyes of the Azerbaijani people, which will take a long time for the next generation of French leaders to restore,” Mirzazade concluded.