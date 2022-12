BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Türkiye has much to offer to support comprehensive settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said after the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

Klaar also thanked Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for the invitation to the TRT World Forum and for the opportunity for short exchanges with him and other officials of the country.