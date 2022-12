BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team won medals at the 4th "Winter Cup" held in the city of Leverkusen (Germany), Trend reports citing press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijani gymnast Leyli Agazade won gold in the ribbon exercise.

Alina Mamedova took second place in the exercise program with the ball.