Real estate sectors of Baku and Dubai have similarities - BlackOak Real Estate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Real estate sectors of Baku and Dubai have similarities, Partner and Managing Director of the UAE's BlackOak Real Estate company Riad Gohar told Trend.

As part of his visit to Baku, which was organized in partnership with Dubai Chamber International Office in Azerbaijan, he stated that the goal of his visit is to connect, learn about opportunities for mutually extending services, and gain an understanding of Baku's economy.

"Real estate in Baku is a fast moving and very developing industry, which has similarities to that of Dubai," he said.

Gohar mentioned that the two cities had seen a tremendous transformation over the past 20 years in the real estate sector.

"Baku has an incredible mix of beautiful modern sleek architecture with historical parts, which represents the mix culture of the city," he said.

"Dubai is not only about tourism, it has way more to offer in terms of consumer market. Investors could be sure that this city has safe investment environment," Gohar added.

Meanwhile, as part of his visit to Baku, Gohar participated at the "Invest in Dubai" business luncheon by Dubai Chamber International Office in Azerbaijan and UAE Embassy in Baku, held on December 8. Dubai International Chamber, one of the chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, leverages its global network to enable local businesses to expand to global markets and attract foreign direct investment into the emirate, enhancing Dubai’s position as a highly competitive global economy and a preferred global business hub.