Armenia prepares for armed provocation against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Armenian social networks are spreading a message about raising funds for the purchase of some medical supplies for one of the regions bordering Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to one of the Armenian telegram channels, the necessary drugs are listed, the number of funds needed, and bank details are provided.

The urgent need to stock up on medicines suggests that Armenians expect a large number of wounded.

Hence, there is only one conclusion - the Armenians are preparing an armed provocation on the border with Azerbaijan.