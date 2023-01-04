US urges Armenia to hold direct talks with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The US continues to maintain its commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, Ned Price, Spokesman for US State Department, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We should not prescribe the solution for Azerbaijani-Armenian issues - this is the hard work for the parties themselves," he said.

Price noted that the US continues bilateral contacts with like-minded partners such as the EU and other international organizations such as the OSCE to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In this regard, he reminded about the meetings of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia.