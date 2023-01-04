Information about reduction of volume of water supplied to Sugovushan reservoir by Armenians is not true

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Information about the reduction of the volume of water supplied to the Sugovushan reservoir by Armenians is not true, Trend reports citing Mehman Karimov, chief engineer of the operation department of the Terterchay hydroelectric complex.

According to him, the water level in the reservoir was purposefully lowered due to repair work.

“The reason for the decrease in the water level is related to the repair work being carried out there. According to the previous scheme, 8-10 cubic meters of water from the Sarsang reservoir is discharged into the Terter River and distributed among households from there,” Karimov said.

Today information has been circulated in some social networks about the restriction by Armenians of the water coming from the Sarsang reservoir to the Sugovushan reservoir.