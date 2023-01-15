Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. A total of 312 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 144 citizens, the second dose – 42 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 103 citizens. As many as 23 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 937 797 vaccine doses were administered.