Azerbaijan built one of largest, if not largest, trade seaports in Caspian - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. We built one of the largest, if not the largest, trade seaports in the Caspian, with a capacity of 15 million tons, which we plan to expand to 25 million tons, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China's CGTN TV channel, Trend reports.

"The "Belt and Road" Initiative, was a timely and very wise initiative that now embraces and covers a large geography. And Azerbaijan actively joined from the very beginning, and we started to invest in the infrastructure, which was not in place.

Over the last ten years, we built one of the largest, if not the largest, trade seaports in the Caspian, with a capacity of 15 million tons, which we plan to expand to 25 million tons. We build a shipyard to be able to manufacture the vessels to transport cargo across the Caspian," President Ilham Aliyev said.