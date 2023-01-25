Ukrainian media show demining process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The "Ukraine Now" channel has presented a report on the demining process in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from Armenian occupation 2 years ago.

Despite the ongoing work of the Mine Action Agency, there are still locals stepping on the mines every week. Some 300 casualties already happened, while 50 people have died, the correspondent of the channel says.

"The line of contact with the Armenian troops reached 300 km. The size of the area contaminated by mines is comparable to that of a country like Qatar. Cleaning such a site may take several decades," says the report.

The channel noted that Armenians had provided Azerbaijan with mine-laying maps, which were only 25 percent accurate and, therefore, were not used.

Trend presents the footage: