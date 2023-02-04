There is no limit to my admiration - British traveler about Karabakh

SUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 4. I am extremely glad that I am now in the city of Shusha, which is considered the pearl of the Caucasus, British traveler Paul Thompson told Trend.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. I planned to come to your country in 2020, but the epidemiological situation around the world got in the way. There is no limit to my admiration, the trip to Karabakh was worth the wait for three years," Thompson said.

The traveler also noted that neither in his native England, nor in Europe in general, he saw such a landscape as in Shusha.

"The brave Azerbaijani fighters, having overcome the difficult local landscape, liberated their lands from thirty years of Armenian occupation at the cost of their blood, and now we can safely come and admire the beauties of these lands," he added.

Today, the sixth trip of an international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation is taking place.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During a three-day trip, travelers will get acquainted with the consequences of vandalism committed during the period of Armenian occupation, restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the beauties of the nature of the Karabakh region.