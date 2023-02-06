Executive Director for UNAIDS to participate in X Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), will be participating in 10th Global Baku Forum scheduled for March 9-11, Trend reports, citing Byanyima's Twitter publication.

"Looking forward to participating in the 10th Global Baku Forum, exploring how we overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges," she said.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will be hosting its 10th Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

NGIC annually holds Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.