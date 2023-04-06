Amount of donations received from Qarabaq - Galatasaray charity match disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A charity football match between Azerbaijan’s Qarabaq FC and Turkish Galatasaray was held on March 26, Trend reports.

The proceeds from this game will be sent to the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye. The income from the game amounted to 1.9 million manat ($1.1 million).

This amount will be sent to the victims of the devastating earthquake in the brotherly country. Also, part of the funds (advertising and broadcasting income) will be transferred to a charity bank account of Qalatasaray.

The match, held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 2:1.