Azerbaijani karateka becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani karateka Ulvi Mammadov won the 13th European Championship organized by the World and European Shotokan Federation (WSF/ESF) in the Bulgarian city of Kranevo, Trend reports.

The captain of the Azerbaijani team Ulvi Mammadov defeated the representatives of Romania, Georgia and the Czech Republic.

In the final, the representative of Azerbaijan met with a local athlete. The fight ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani athlete.

Thus, Ulvi Mammadov won the title of European champion.