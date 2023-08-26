Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. In the capital of Estonia, Tallinn, Azerbaijani taekwondoist Gashim Magomedov won the title of European champion, Trend reports.

Our athlete, who competed in the weight category of 58 kg, having defeated the Dutch opponent in the final, climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Thus, the number of medals of our team at the championship of the continent in the Olympic weight categories increased to 3. Silver medals were won by Javad Agayev (68 kg) and Hamidreza Badrialiabadi (+80 kg).