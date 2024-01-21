ANCA organizes online criticisms against Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has been attacking Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek on social media for honoring the memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy at Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

ANCA members, claiming that the Israeli ambassador allegedly has "Armenian origin", blame him for his loyalty to Israel's "anti-Armenian decisions", a rather absurd claim.

George Deek, as well as a number of other foreign ambassadors and diplomats, visited the Alley of Martyrs. Including the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby. However, the Armenian lobby in the US preferred to ignore the fact.

George Deek made a post on his X page regarding the January 20 tragedy.

"On Jan 20th, Azerbaijan commemorates the tragic loss of 147 innocent lives due to the violence of aggressors bent on crushing Azerbaijan’s national aspirations. Despite the sorrow, the resilient Azerbaijani people persisted in their fight for freedom and self-determination. The people of Israel stand on this day, and on every day, with the people of Azerbaijan," said the ambassador.

"We know how that feels. On October 7th Hamas invaded Israel, murdered, raped, tortured, and kidnapped Israelis in their homes. Hamas wished to destroy us and our national aspirations.

They failed. We are united, strong, and determined. Our victory will be the victory of life, of freedom and human dignity," Deek added.