Azerbaijani oil prices show growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 25 increased by $0.99 and amounted to $86.33 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.97 (to $84.65 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $63.63 per barrel, which is $1.15 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $1.05 on January 25 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.18 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 26.

