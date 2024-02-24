COP29 in Azerbaijan attests nation's might to solve climate issues - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan demonstrates the country's commitment to addressing global concerns related to climate change, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Azad Jafarli, during the closure of the Baku module of the certification program Sustainable Horticulture Systems, Trend reports.

Jafarli underlined that Azerbaijan is actively engaged in the worldwide fight against environmental dangers, with a focus on environmental protection and the implementation of novel initiatives such as Smart Cities and Smart Villages.

''Horticulture exhibitions also make a significant contribution to combating the effects of climate change, which is in line with the country's government's goals and commitments to environmental protection,'' he said.

"The agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is actively developing, and the share of agriculture in the country's GDP is growing. It amounted to 5.5 percent in 2023, compared to 4.8 percent in 2022," he added.

Meanwhile, an Italian-Azerbaijani Horticulture Exhibition was organized as part of the conclusion of the Baku module of the Sustainable Horticulture Systems certification program given jointly by ADA University and Bologna University.

About 20 Italian and Azerbaijani companies working in the field of horticulture took part in the exhibition, held for the first time on the initiative of ADA University and the Italian exhibition McFruit, with the organizational support of the Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), Caspian Agro, and the Agency for Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO).

