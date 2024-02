BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, Trend reports.

Nikita Simonov, a member of the Azerbaijani men's artistic gymnastics team, took first place in the rings exercise program.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus is held on February 22-25.