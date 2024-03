Participants of international conference tour historical sites of Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The participants of the international scientific conference themed "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" have familiarized themselves with the historical sites and picturesque nature of the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The visitors first viewed the Walls of Shusha Fortress, as well as the shot monuments of Azerbaijan’s prominent cultural figures such as Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli at the Central Square of Shusha.

They then got acquainted with the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the “Khan gizi” spring as well as Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex and the Gazanchi Church in Shusha.

They were briefed about the history of the city, the city’s state under almost 30-year old Armenian occupation, as well as the restoration process carried out here.

The visitors then enjoyed the fascinating panorama of the Jidir Duzu plain.